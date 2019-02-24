© Demetrius Freeman for The New York Times



'A Bit Horrifying'

© Demetrius Freeman for The New York Times



Withdrawal Sets In

© Demetrius Freeman for The New York Times



© Demetrius Freeman for The New York Times



A Thoreau Cleansing

© Demetrius Freeman for The New York Times



Rewired and Renewed

© Demetrius Freeman for The New York Times



About the author