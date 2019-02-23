© Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin



Bravado for domestic consumption

With the UK in political turmoil it often appears that Williamson is even positioning himself as a future candidate to replace Theresa May as PM.

© Reuters / US Navy / Mass Communication 2nd Class Micheal H. Lee



Dangerous free-for-all

World history knows no precedent of such a rivalry playing out without considering military factors.

Questionable claims and capabilities

For Russia the Northern Sea Route has defense significance as well, since it provides access to all of the world's oceans, as well as the ability to maneuver between theaters relying only on the capabilities of the Russian Navy.

the only ones undoubtedly standing to profit from the opening of the Arctic arena are military industrial contractors