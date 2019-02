© Reuters / Sergei Karpukhin



Bravado for domestic consumption

With the UK in political turmoil it often appears that Williamson is even positioning himself as a future candidate to replace Theresa May as PM.

Dangerous free-for-all

World history knows no precedent of such a rivalry playing out without considering military factors.

Questionable claims and capabilities

For Russia the Northern Sea Route has defense significance as well, since it provides access to all of the world's oceans, as well as the ability to maneuver between theaters relying only on the capabilities of the Russian Navy.

the only ones undoubtedly standing to profit from the opening of the Arctic arena are military industrial contractors

As Russia bolsters its efforts to secure and tap the Arctic, both the UK and the US have been vowing to meet its "challenge" - a premise that could lead to war, experts say, if their naval powers could muster the capabilities."It's nobody's lake," said US Admiral James Foggo in a recent interview with US media - the latest in a string of American warnings against Russia's northward push. His concern is primarily for "Arctic Council nations - of which we are a member," and which are not interested in the Northern Sea Route being exploited by adversary powers like Russia and China.UK Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson recently joined the chorus of warnings, saying Britain would "stay vigilant to new challenges" by "sharpening our skills in sub-zero conditions, learning from longstanding allies like Norway or monitoring submarine threats with our Poseidon aircraft."But, experts have told RT.Williamson's promise to defend NATO's northern flank from Russia must be viewed "in the context of current UK domestic politics," believes security analyst and former UK army officer Charles Shoebridge.Ultimately, he could be aiming just for political gain.Likewise in the US: James Foggo's "nobody's lake" comment was tellingly lacking in detail as to how exactly the US is going to keep Russia out of the Arctic, says retired colonel Mikhail Khodarenok."James Foggo's statements at this point are of a purely political nature.Are they going to create naval groups in the Arctic Ocean, seize important coastal areas, channels, naval bases and ports? But that means war with a nuclear power, one which would see unrestricted use of weapons of mass destruction."War can be averted, the experts believe, though the danger of escalation is very real. The situation, according to Khodarenok, is"James Foggo's statement is a fresh indication that the Arctic is becoming an arena of global rivalry over transport lanes and natural resources," Khodarenok said.Shoebridge, on the other hand, believes that when faced with the danger of an armed incident spiraling into "uncontrolled escalation," cooler heads will prevail.he said., something Russia should lean on when defending its rights to use the waters, says Khodarenok.Besides, while Foggo wants Russia and China out of the "nobody's lake," he admits, which makes it the only one capable of rendering aid to ships that have an emergency while sailing there.On top of that,, including radar arrays and permanent military bases. Abandoning those is not an option, since that would mean losing a vital strategic foothold.At the end of the day- with the US 2nd Fleet revived for the sole purpose of containing Russia's Arctic ambition, Navy contracts are bound to follow.