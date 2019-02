The International Fund (IMF) will never have a role in the future of the Turkish economy, Turkish President Recep Erdoğan has said, also criticizing the main opposition party on the issue."When we came to power [in 2002], Turkey 's debts stood at $23.5 billion," Erdoğan said Feb. 21 at a local election rally in the western province of Denizli.He was sent away [as the IMF chair], your brother here became the president. Erdoğan said, claiming that main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu would not have such a stance if he was in power."Now, Mr. Kemal says we would apply to the IMF. This is what he would do," Erdoğan said. Erdoğan also claimed that the strategy and candidates ofA quadruple gang was put up against the People's Alliance. It's remotely controlled by Qandil and Pennsylvania," Erdoğan said.he added.in two major political alliances, the People's Alliance made by the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the Nation Alliance by the CHP and the İYİ (Good) Party.The Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) announced it won't present candidates in 11 provinces, in a move interpreted as an indirect support to the Nation Alliance.The "quadruple gang," according to Erdoğan , is composed of the CHP, the İYİ Party, the HDP and the Felicity Party (SP)."The spokesmen of the HDP openly indicated that their strategy was based on efforts to let the People's Alliance lose elections," Erdoğan said, adding that "the representatives of this organization openly say they will stand against the AKP, but the leader of the CHP seems not disturbed by this. He never says 'We don't need the support of the terrorists.'"CHP chair Kılıçdardoğlu has "preferred to align with the terrorists and the political leg of the terrorists," the president said."I call on my people who support the CHP from the heart: Are you still going to vote for this man? Just think twice. You have to teach him a good lesson."