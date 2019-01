© Reuters



The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) of Argentina says the country's 2018 inflation rate reached 47.6 percent, the highest in 27 years when the Carlos Menem administration was in office.According to the report, the most significant increase in prices was regarding basic consumer goods such as food, beverages, cleaning products and public transport, which directly affected all classes of the population. The Macri administration also eliminated certain transport subsidies that increased bus and subway costs for passengers. In sum public transport went up by 67 percent during 2018, cleaning products were up by 50 percent. National unions and organizations protested government austerity measures to education, culture, and housing by the thousands throughout the year. The government has laid off at least 32,000 people-13 percent of the workforce-since Macri took office in December 2015, according to France 24.