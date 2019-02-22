Fugitive Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been issued with a new Australian passport after lengthy negotiations over whether he was subject to an arrest warrant for a "serious foreign offence".A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade official confirmed in a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday that Mr Assange's 2018 application for a new passport had been accepted. Consular and Crisis Management Division first assistant secretary Andrew Todd said, "Mr Assange does have an Australian passport".The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed Mr Assange received his new Australian passport in September 2018. The passport has gone unreported until now.Swedish prosecutors announced in 2017 that they had closed the rape investigation.Australian barrister and adviser to Mr Assange, Greg Barns, said credit was owed to Australia's former foreign affairs minister Julie Bishop, who he said had gone to great lengths to ensure Mr Assange's rights as an Australian citizen were upheld by being granted a passport.Ms Bishop announced yesterday that she was quitting parliament at the next election. Mr Barns said it was time for the Morrison government to get more active in resolving Mr Assange's situation."The Australian Government does have a role to play in the resolution of Julian Assange's case," he said.Wikileaks released embarrassing emails from the heart of the Democratic campaign during the 2016 campaign, fuelling suspicion Mr Assange was working in concert with Russian interests.A DFAT official at an estimate's hearing in October said Mr Assange's passport application had "not been rejected".But absolute confirmation that he has actually received a new passport did not come until Thursday's heading.DFAT officials told the estimates hearing they had no knowledge of legal proceedings against Mr Assange in the United States.Documents show Mr Assange's UK-based lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, applied for a new passport on his behalf in mid-2018.Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick, who has pursued Mr Assange's right to a passport in recent estimates hearings, said that, given Mr Assange's failing health, the best thing would be for him to leave the Ecuador embassy and face the British justice system over breaching his bail conditions.After that, he should return to Australia, Senator Patrick said.