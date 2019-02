© L. Brian Stauffer, via EurekAlert!



How did proteins evolve? It is a difficult question because, setting aside many other problems, the very starting point - the protein-coding gene - is highly complex.Too often such problems are solved with vague accounts of "adaptations" and "selection pressure" doing the job.But this week researchers at the University of Illinois announced ground-breaking research that provides a step-by-step, detailed, description of the evolution of a new protein-coding gene and associated regulatory DNA sequences. The protein in question is a so-called "antifreeze" protein that keeps the blood of Arctic codfish from freezing, andIt would be difficult to underestimate the importance of this research. It finally provides scientific details answering the age-old question of how nature's massive complexity could have arisen. As the paper triumphantly declares, "Here, we report clear evidence and a detailed molecular mechanism for the de novo formation of the northern gadid (codfish) antifreeze glycoprotein (AFGP) gene." Or as lead researcher, professor Christina Cheng, explained , "This paper explains how the antifreeze protein in the northern codfish evolved."This is a monumental finding. Having the scientific details, down to the level of specific mutations, of how a new protein-coding gene evolved -- is something evolutionists could only dream of only a few short years ago.The first difficulty is that this new "research" is, in actuality, a just-so story. As Wikipedia defines it For example,chiefly consisting of a repeating sequence of three amino acids (threonine-alanine-alanine), and the evolutionists claim that these repeating sequences "strongly suggest" that the protein-coding gene "evolved from repeated duplications of an ancestral 9-nucleotide threonine-alanine-alanine-coding element."Why is that true?Whatgives us this profound principle? The answer, of course, is that there is none. Nowhere do the evolutionists justify this claim because there is no empirical justification.There is no scientific evidence for it. Zero.The paper continues with yet more non-empirical claims. Those nine nucleotides "likely originated within a pair of conserved 27-nucleotide" segments that flank each side of the repetitive region. And these four 27-nucleotide segments are similar to each other, "indicating they resulted from the duplication of an initial copy." As the paper concludes,But why are those claims true?The problem is, they don't. There is no empirical evidence for any of this. This is completely evidence-free.The evolutionists next explain that the 9-nucleotide segment duplicated a large number of times because it worked well:The above quote is an example of the non-empirical teleology that pervades evolutionary thought. It was upon the onset of cold conditions that the needed genetic duplications occurred.The paper continues with a series of one-time, contingent events crucial to their story and non-empirical claims. The genetic sequence "was appropriately delimited by an existing in-frame termination codon."The presence of a region in two of the species "indicates that it existed in the gadid ancestor before the emergence of the AFGP." The absence of a thymine nucleotide at a location in some of the species "very likely resulted from,", telling cellular machinery that the protein should be secreted to the bloodstream. As the paper concludes, "the emerging AFGP gene was thus endowed with the necessary secretory signal."Endowed with the necessary signal? There is no empirical evidence for any of this.Another problem with this just-so account is the substantial level of serendipity required.In other words, the fish were facing a colder environment, they needed some antifreeze in their blood, and the pieces needed for such an antifreeze geneThe authors hint at this serendipity when they conclude that their story of how this protein evolved is an example of "evolutionary ingenuity." Evolutionary ingenuity?The press release is even more revealing. Cheng admits that the evolution of this gene "occurred as a result of a series of." For "." Furthermore, in addition to the gene itself,The DNA was "in just the right way," and "somehow, the gene alsothe proper control sequence that would allow the new gene to be transcribed into RNA."Even the evolutionists admit to the rampant serendipity., for "the findings offer fresh insights into how a cell can'a new, functional gene from scratch.'"In actuality the findings arose from a series of non-empirical claims. Fresh insights? Not so much.