© Getty

has no legal right to defy political correctness

A toxic culture of sniping and censorship has swamped academic life.The Equality and Human Rights Commission of England and Wales, along with other higher-education organisations, has published new guidelines designed to enshrine freedom of expression as the default position on campus. There's surely no better illustration of the low regard for free speech on some campuses: the state is having to enforce free speech on students and academics who are desperately defending their right not to be offended. Tragically, this is where we are right now in UK universities. Radical students do not demand freedom of speech in order to criticise the establishment, but instead demand protection from speech.Since the new guidelines were released we've had students insisting on their right to No Platform feminists like Germaine Greer and Linda Bellos, while their overgrown veneraters in academia and the media blithely insist that free speech is alive and well. Politically motivated head-burying is unhelpful; as Tom Slater has discussed on spiked this week , campus censorship is not a myth.There's one thing that the critics of the latest guidance do get right: students and academics, rather than official commissions and associations, should be the arbiters of who gets to speak on campus. Hard-won rights to academic freedom should be the only legislation needed to ensure all topics are up for debate in a university.A report in this week's Times Higher Education suggests that a growing number of academics are facing disciplinary proceedings because of comments they have made on social media. The 2018 lecturers' strike triggered a wave of warnings to academics not to make public criticisms of their institution. At some universities, this fear of criticism seems to extend to government policies: one senior member of staff reports that 'his institution recently considered asking him to resign from his administrative duties after he published a negative tweet about UK government policies'. Staff at the University of Exeter have been warned that 'derogatory, threatening or offensive communication has no place in our university in any form'.Fortunately, many academics recognise the heavy-handed nature of such management threats, particularly when it comes to their right to criticise the university or government policy. However, when it comes to statements that academics themselves find politically offensive, their defence of academic freedom quickly disappears. Andrew Dunn , formerly a senior lecturer at the University of Lincoln and author of Rethinking Unemployment and the Work Ethic, was criticised on Twitter by his own colleagues. Dunn, a member of UKIP, argues that 'while unemployed benefit claimants generally want and seek employment, large numbers remain on benefits because they are too choosy in the jobs they are willing to do'. Of course, his colleagues have every right to challenge Dunn's research, on Twitter and elsewhere. However, as so often happens , intellectual challenge rapidly turned into inflammatory, rude and disrespectful comments from colleagues in a public forum.The university launched an inquiry which found that all involved had breached the institution's 'respect' policies. Disputes spilled over from social media into the university and, following disciplinary action, Dunn was dismissed in 2017.Last year, Justin Murphy , a politics lecturer at the University of Southampton, was suspended from his post for 30 days following accusations from colleagues that he had made 'hateful' comments on Twitter. He now faces a hearing for gross misconduct. Murphy tweeted: 'If you're pro-choice in the abortion debate, I find it very difficult to see how you could possibly have ethical objections to necrophilia.'It is when some academics demonstrate contempt for free speech that we have the bizarre situation of state institutions stepping in to enforce it. Unfortunately, official guidance, even legislation, cannot alone shift the culture of the university. Worse, state intervention risks further undermining institutional autonomy and academic freedom by removing decisions about who gets to speak from members of the university community and deferring them to an external authority.Joanna Williams is associate editor at spiked. Her new book, Women vs Feminism: Why We All Need Liberating from the Gender Wars , is out now.