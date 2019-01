© YouTube, "The Rubin Report" screenshot



"12 Rules for Life" author Jordan B. Peterson says he is stunned at what appears to be "willful blindness" by the New York Times on threats to free speech.The clinical psychologist and YouTube commentator Dave Rubin welcomed in the new year by announcing plans to leave Patreon on Jan 15. The move was prompted by the crowdfunding platform's nebulous and seemingly arbitrary enforcement of rules regarding "hate speech," in addition to the decision by credit card companies to involve themselves in such disputes. Mr. Peterson , referencing a recent Times piece titled "Patreon Bars Anti-Feminist for Racist Speech, Inciting Revolt," said the newspaper was showing a severe "lack of imagination" regarding ways the current debate may eventually boomerang back on journalists.At issue is Patreon's banning of YouTuber Carl Benjamin, aka Sargon of Akkad, who used a racial epithet roughly ten months ago during an interview. He agreed with his racist critics' definition of the word for the sake of argument and then called them white versions of the insult.Mr. Benjamin and his supporters say Patreon's "trust and safety" team failed to put his words in their proper context.Jaqueline Hart, Patreon's head of trust and safety, told the Times on Dec. 24 that Mr. Benjamin was being difficult during the appeal process."His response to us when we told him about the reform process was to nitpick and say, 'I was being anti-Nazi,'" Ms. Hart said . "You cannot say those words on our platform. It doesn't matter who you're directing them at.""The entire story was built on quicksand," he said Tuesday."There's another possibility," Mr. Peterson added. Mr. Rubin added that the nexus between tech giants and the banking industry has brought some "deeply scary" debates to the cultural forefront."You're opening a Pandora's Box from hell," he said.