The world's largest country will forever stay independent or it will cease to exist, but this core idea is what makes Russia differ from others, Vladimir Putin said in his annual address."Russia was and will be a sovereign and independent state. It is an axiom, it will either be such or it won't exist at all," Putin stated in the 2019 keynote speech. He said other countries can afford being dependent, but Russia cannot.Other countries should take this into account when engaging Moscow, the President noted. "Building ties with us is to find common solutions, including to the most complicated issues, not to dictate conditions," according to Putin.In his previous remarks, however, the Russian president said he believes there are no countries in the world that can claim full independence from others. The modern world "is the world of interdependency," he said last week.Putin asked during his visit to Sochi, referring to US anti-missile facilities being installed across the continent.Despite anti-Russian actions by the US and its allies, Moscow still wants to have friendly relations with Washington, but it will neither knock on a locked door nor compromise its safety, President Vladimir Putin said."They call Russia pretty much the biggest threat to the US. I can tell it straight - that is not true. Russia wants a fulfilling equal and friendly relationship with the United States. Russia is not threatening anyone.Putin said.The Russian president accused part of the US leadership for deteriorating relations, saying those people ignored Russia's security concerns to pursue their own geopolitical goals."But can they count? I bet they can. So, let them count the range and speed of our advanced weapon systems, that's all we ask for. Let them count first and only then take decisions, which would pose additional and significant threats to our country," Putin said.He stressed that Moscow is not seeking confrontation and is open to reducing its nuclear arsenal, as long as it finds in Washington a proper partner to negotiate with.he said.The keynote speech delivered by Putin on Wednesday was an annual address to the Federal Assembly, which is both chambers of the Russian parliament collectively. Scrapping of the INF Treaty was the biggest foreign relations issue mentioned by Putin.Russia will immediately put into effect its response plans if the US deploys missiles in Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin said as he addressed the Federal Assembly in Moscow.Putin stressed that some missiles of this kind may reach Moscow in less than 10-12 minutes and in case such weapons get to Europe,If the US deploys intermediate-range missiles in Europe, Moscow will respond by stationing weapons aimed not only against missiles themselves, but also at command and control centers, from which a launch order would come.Intermediate-range missiles were banned and removed from Europe because they would leave a very short window of opportunity for the other side to decide whether to fire in retaliation after detecting a launch - mere minutes. This poses the threat of an accidental nuclear exchange triggered by a false launch warning, with the officer in charge having no time to double check.The Russian president, who was delivering a keynote address to the Russian parliament on Wednesday, did not elaborate on whether any counter-deployment would only target US command-and-control sites in Europe or would also include targets on American soil.He did say the Russian weapon system in terms of flight times and other specifications would "correspond" to those targeting Russia."We know how to do it and we will implement those plans without a delay once the relevant threats against us materialize," he said.