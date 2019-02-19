Sergey Lavrov says he is opposed to retaliating against foreign media in Russia after the Facebook ban of Russia-linked pages. Moscow should instead focus on upholding the rights of its journalists abroad.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told media after a meeting with his Slovak counterpart and current chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Miroslav Lajcak.Lavrov said he had also brought to Lajcak's attentionWhen asked whether Moscow would retaliate against foreign media in Russia, however, Lavrov saidHe pointed out that Ukrainian journalists are freely operating in Russia, including those reporting "rather aggressively" on both internal Russian events and Moscow's relationships with the West.The authorities responsible for deciding on a response should not employ the "tooth for a tooth" principle, Lavrov said."We should focus on maintaining comfortable working conditions for foreign journalists in Russia, while at the same time firmly defending the rights of our journalists abroad," using the resources of international media rights institutions, the Russian foreign minister said.During the weekend,Shortly afterwards,No prior warning or explanation had been given for the ban, which Naouai called an act of "blatant censorship."