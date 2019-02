What is sugar?

Monosaccharides

Disaccharides

Is "natural" sugar better?

Sugar's effects in your body

Insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia: Triglycerides created from excess fructose are released into the bloodstream or stored in the liver. When the liver accumulates too many triglycerides, it becomes resistant to insulin and can no longer regulate blood sugar properly. Consequently, the pancreas produces more insulin to compensate, leading to elevated blood insulin levels (hyperinsulinemia).

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD): High fructose intake has been recognized as a contributor to NAFLD, as it can lead to excessive storage of triglycerides in the liver. Moreover, researchers have reported that people with NAFLD convert fructose to triglycerides at much higher rates than those who don't have the disease.

Potentially increased cardiovascular disease risk: In addition to raising triglycerides and insulin, high sugar intake may lead to decreased HDL cholesterol and smaller LDL particles - all of which may increase heart attack risk. A 2014 observational study found that people who consumed 25% or more of their calories from sugar were more than twice as likely to die from heart disease as those who consumed less than 10% of their calories from sugar.

Possibly increased inflammation: Research has shown a connection between sugar and inflammation, even at intakes considered "moderate." In a three-week study, healthy young men who consumed 12 ounces (360 ml) of soda per day experienced a rise in inflammatory markers, along with adverse changes in blood cholesterol values.

Gut issues: High-sugar diets have been implicated as a possible risk factor for the development and progression of irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease. This may be due in part to adverse changes in gut bacteria. The exact role of sugar in this process is still unclear.

Elevated blood sugar: Fast-digesting carbs like sugar can have a major impact on blood sugar levels. One study found that whether prediabetic adults consumed 50 grams of honey, sucrose, or high-fructose corn syrup, they experienced similar elevations in blood sugar and inflammation.

Possibly increased Alzheimer's disease risk: In light of the connection between insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease, emerging evidence suggests that in susceptible individuals, high sugar intake could perhaps increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer's .

. Controversial link to ADHD: While much discussed, the potential link between sugar and ADHD has been pretty much ruled out by the failure to confirm it in controlled interventional studies. There does not appear to be any clear link between sugar per se and ADHD, despite earlier observational findings. However, there appears to be some connection between food and ADHD, as a major study found improvements in ADHD symptoms by excluding many foods, including reducing the intake of sugar and processed foods.



What is the recommended daily intake of sugar in the US?

Added sugar

Flavored yogurt: Contains up to 28 grams (7 teaspoons) of sugar per cup

Fat-free salad dressing: Contains up to 10 grams (2.5 teaspoons) of sugar per 2 Tablespoons

Low-fat granola: Contains up to 28 grams (7 teaspoons) of sugar per cup

Non-fat mocha: Contains up to 33 grams (8 teaspoons) of sugar per 16 ounces (450 ml)

Sugar and the obesity epidemic

The sugar industry

Sugar addiction

Top 5 sources of sugar and low-sugar alternatives

5-step action plan for reducing sugar intake

Choose whole, full-fat foods whenever possible. Minimally processed real food is rich in nutrients, flavorful, and very low in sugar. In addition, sticking to high-fat, low-carb foods may help reduce sugar cravings. Read ingredients labels on all processed foods. Although consuming whole foods is best, it may not be possible 100% of the time. When it comes to processed foods, steer clear of any that have sugar, honey, or other sugars listed within the first three ingredients. Alternative names for sugar:

Agave nectar

Barbados sugar

Barley malt

Beet sugar

Blackstrap molasses

Brown rice syrup

Brown sugar

Don't keep sweets in your home or work area. This is crucial, especially in the beginning, when you're trying to adjust to eating less sugar. If other people in your house or workplace bring in sugary foods, insist that it be kept out of view.

Avoid juice and minimize fruit consumption. Even though fruit and fruit juices provide vitamins and minerals, they are concentrated sources of sugar. Stay away from juice altogether, and limit your fruit intake to avocados and olives, along with small amounts of low-sugar fruits like berries. Learn more about sugar in fruit below

If necessary, use sugar substitutes in moderation while learning to appreciate the subtle flavor of foods in their natural state. Developing a taste for unsweetened foods is ideal. However, sugar-free sweeteners may be useful during the transition to a low-sugar lifestyle. Check out our guide to the best and worst sweeteners below.

Sugar has never been considered a healthy food, but it has still become a major part of our diet. Whether sugar is simply a source of "empty calories" or something more sinister has been an ongoing debate among nutrition experts. Read on to learn all about sugar, the many ways it impacts health, and practical takeaways for decreasing your intake.When you hear the term "sugar," you probably think of white table sugar, or sucrose. In reality, there are actually a number of different types of sugar.Chemically, sugars are either single sugar molecules (monosaccharides) or, more commonly, two sugar molecules linked together (disaccharides). These sugars occur naturally in many foods, and some types are also added to processed foods.: Glucose is the main sugar found in blood and one of your body's major fuels. In fact, the term "blood sugar" is often used interchangeably with "blood glucose."Food sources: fruit and fruit juice (especially bananas, oranges, grapes, and dates), beets, carrots, honey.: Fructose is sometimes referred to as "fruit sugar" because it's found in many fruits. Unlike glucose, your body can't use fructose directly for energy.Food sources: fruit and fruit juice (especially mangoes, cherries, pears, and watermelon), asparagus, artichokes, sugar snap peas, honey, agave nectar.: Sucrose contains one glucose molecule and one fructose molecule linked together. As a disaccharide, it is too large for your body to absorb. In your digestive tract, sucrose is broken down into glucose and fructose, which are absorbed separately into your bloodstream.Food sources: fruits, table sugar, molasses, coconut sugar, honey, maple syrup, and any foods or beverages that contain added sucrose.: Lactose contains one molecule of glucose and one molecule of galactose, another monosaccharide. It is the main sugar found in dairy foods. Similarly to sucrose, lactose is broken down into its monosaccharide components so that they can be absorbed into your bloodstream.Food sources: milk, buttermilk, yogurt, ricotta cheese, cottage cheese, sour cream, whey.: Maltose contains two glucose molecules linked together. It results from the breakdown of starch (a long chain of glucose molecules) in your digestive tract. In addition, it's increasingly being used in place of high-fructose corn syrup in processed foods. Because your body breaks down maltose into two glucose molecules which are absorbed directly into your bloodstream, consuming starchy foods and beverages can raise blood sugar considerably even though they don't taste sweet.Food sources: potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, bread, pasta, beer, some breakfast cereals, processed foods.Naturally occurring sugars are often considered healthier than plain white table sugar.For instance, coconut sugar is about 70-80% sucrose, with the remainder coming from glucose and fructose.Agave nectar or syrup contains at least 60% fructose, with the remainder coming from other sugars and carbohydrates.Honey contains nearly equal portions of glucose and fructose as its main sugars, along with smaller amounts of sucrose, maltose, and other sugars.Sugars of all types are sometimes referred to as "simple carbohydrates" because they are small molecules that are rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream.Sugar has been implicated in several diseases and health problems, especially when consumed in large amounts. Based on its ability to quickly raise blood sugar, glucose would seem to be the most harmful component in sugar. However, research has shown that excess fructose may actually be far worse in the long term.Potential health effects of sugar overconsumption include: The American Heart Association 's recommendations are somewhat stricter, with proposed limits of 25 grams (6 teaspoons) of added sugar per day for women and 38 grams (9 teaspoons) per day for men.In 2015, The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that added sugars be limited to less than 10% of total calorie intake, and ideally less than 5% of total calories (or about 6 teaspoons daily) for maximal health benefits.Keep in mind that these limits are for added sugars, like white table sugar, honey, high fructose syrup, and all the processed foods and beverages to which they're added. Those figures don't include naturally occurring sugars in fruit or fruit juice.In fact, some researchers have called for the complete elimination of 100% fruit juice from children's diets in order to lower the alarming rates of childhood obesity.The recommended intake of added sugars in the dietary guidelines is lower than the estimated 17 teaspoons a day consumed by the average American. However,While most people would agree that eating too much sugar isn't wise, many have no idea how much they're consuming on a regular basis. Just how much added sugar is in our food, anyway?This includes condiments like barbecue sauce and ketchup, as well as "natural" snacks like granola bars and fruit smoothies.Moreover, some of the worst offenders are non-fat and low-fat products that are marketed as healthy alternatives. When fat is removed from food, sugar is often added in order to compensate for the loss of flavor and creaminess.Non-fat and low-fat foods high in sugar include:Obesity rates have skyrocketed in recent years, and it's clear that increased sugar intake has been a contributing factor.From an evolutionary standpoint, sugar is a very recent addition to our diet - one that our bodies aren't really designed to handle in any great amount.When it was first produced in New Guinea back in the Middle Ages, sugar was only consumed by royalty and very wealthy individuals because it was rare and expensive. However, between the 1500s and1800s, sugar plantations were established in many countries, which significantly increased sugar's availability and reduced its cost. This led to greater sugar consumption worldwide, which increased further when the prime minister of England removed the sugar tax in 1874, making it even more affordable.Still, up until the past few decades, sugar wasn't a major part of most people's diets. Sweets were enjoyed occasionally, but they were generally reserved for holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions.Today, sweet food is everywhere. From breakfast pastries to fruit smoothies, sodas, and sweetened coffee drinks, sugar is often consumed at every meal and snack.Researchers have discussed a number of ways that excessive sugar intake promotes obesity, including a centuries-old genetic mutation that gave rise to a "thrifty gene" that makes some people more susceptible to weight gain when they consume a lot of sugar - in particular, its fructose component.In his best-selling book " The Case Against Sugar ," science journalist Gary Taubes discusses sugar's role in the diabetes and obesity epidemics. You can also watch him speak about it in this presentation, The problem with sugar . [ See original article for full video ].Moreover, a group of researchers recently published disturbing information about the sugar industry dating back several decades.After conducting an extensive review of documents from the Sugar Research Foundation, these researchers learned thatAdditionally, they found that the organization suppressed animal research suggesting that high sugar intake may increase the risk of bladder cancer.For additional information, read this article For further information, watch our sugar addiction course by Bitten Johnson, an RN and sugar-addiction expert.1. Soda, fruit juice: A 12-ounce (350 ml) serving of either beverage contains 35-40 grams of sugarLow-sugar alternatives: Sparkling water with a splash of lemon, unsweetened iced tea2. Breakfast cereals and pastries: Sweetened breakfast cereals can contain up to 20 grams of sugar per serving. Pancakes, muffins and other baked goods are also very high in sugar, especially when topped with syrup or jam.Low-sugar alternatives: Keto porridge, Maria's keto pancakes, or Keto pancakes with berries and whipped cream.3. Sweet snacks: Consuming pudding, candy, or other sweet treats between meals can add a lot of sugar to your daily total.Low-sugar alternatives: Keto and dairy-free vanilla custard, Cinnamon and cardamom fat bombs, or Low-carb chia pudding.4. Frozen desserts: Ice cream, gelato, and frozen yogurt are rich in sugar, particularly types flavored with caramel or sugary mix-ins like cookie dough.Low-sugar alternatives: Low-carb blueberry ice cream, Keto lemon ice cream, or Low-carb frozen yogurt popsicles.5. Chocolate: Although dark chocolate has been credited with health benefits, most chocolate treats contain little cocoa and lots of sugar.Low-sugar alternatives: Chocolate with a minimum of 80% cocoa solids, Low-carb chocolate fudge, or Keto chocolate and hazelnut spread.