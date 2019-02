Dhakira Talbot is shocked that her 6th grade son was arrested in school after he refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. The incident happened on Feb. 4 , according to The Washington Post, and reports began to surface over the weekend.Ana Alvarez, a substitute teacher in the classroom, said she was offended by this comment and asked the student, who is black, why he didn't leave the country, as reported by The Washington Post."He was confused," Talbot told WTSP. "He said, 'What do you mean? Africa?' She said, 'Yeah.'"The substitute teacher told the student "you can always go back" after he replied "they brought me here," according to The Washington Post."I came here from Cuba," Alvarez recalled telling the student, according to The Washington Post, "and the day I feel I'm not welcome here anymore, I would find another place to live."What happened next has left Talbot in tears, WTSP reported."My son was arrested in front of his classmates," she told the TV station.The teacher said she "had to call the office because I did not want to continue dealing with (the student)," according to BayNews9.He was charged with "disruption of a school facility and resisting an officer without violence," The Washington Post reported. He also was given a three-day suspension, according to WTSP."The student was NOT arrested for refusing to participate in the pledge," Lakeland police spokesman Gary B. Gross said, according to WFLA.Talbot, who wants the charges against her son dropped, told BayNews9 that the substitute teacher was "was way out of place."