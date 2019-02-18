© Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP Getty Images



Seven MPs have resigned from the Labour Party in protest at Jeremy Corbyn's approach to Brexit and anti-Semitism.Ms Berger said Labour had become institutionally anti-Semitic and she was "embarrassed and ashamed" to stay.Mr Corbyn said he was "disappointed" the MPs had felt unable to continue working for the policies that "inspired millions" at the 2017 election.But Chuka Umunna said they had "taken the first step" and urged other Labour MPs - and members of other parties - to join them in "building a new politics"."Politics is broken, it doesn't have to be this way. Let's change it," he said at a launch event in central London.He said there would be "no merger" with the Liberal Democrats and the group wanted to "build a new alternative".Chris Leslie said the seven would have its first formal meeting "in a few days" time to "assign roles and responsibilities".The group rejected comparisons with the SDP - which broke away from the Labour Party in the early 1980s but eventually merged with the Liberal Party - saying it was a different era and they would not be contesting by-elections.Each of the seven took turns to explain their personal reasons for quitting the party.Ms Berger said: "This morning we have all now resigned from the Labour Party. This has been a very difficult, painful, but necessary decision."We represent different parts of the country, we are of different backgrounds, we were born of different generations, but we all share the same values."From today, we will all sit in Parliament as a new independent group of MPs."Chris Leslie said Labour had been "hijacked" by the far left.Mike Gapes said: "I am sickened that Labour is nowby many as a racist, anti-Semitic party."He added thatMs Berger initially introduced herself as "the Labour Party MP", before correcting herself and saying: "I am the Member of Parliament for Liverpool Wavertree."In a statement, Mr Corbyn said: "I am disappointed that these MPs have felt unable to continue to work together for the Labour policies that inspired millions at the last election and, and tackling climate change."The Conservative government is bungling Brexit, while Labour has set out a unifying and credible plan."When millions are facing the misery of Universal Credit, rising crime, homelessness, poverty, now more than ever is the time to bring people together to build a better future for all of us."Laura Parker, national coordinator of grassroots Labour campaign Momentum, said the seven MPs wanted to "take us back to the politics of the past" and the "Blair years programme of privatisation, tax cuts for the rich and deregulation of the banks"."They offer no concrete solutions, no new ideas and have no support amongst the public," she added."Tens of thousands of volunteers regularly come out and campaign for Labour. This fringe minority of MPs have today not set out any agenda capable of inspiring anything remotely similar."Dave Prentis, leader of the Unison trade union, said the split was "terrible news"."Working people need a Labour government but split parties don't win elections. Labour's overriding concern must be to look long at hard at the reasons why the MPs feel they are no longer able to stay in the party."As the MPs announced their departure from Labour, former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, whose new Brexit Party launched earlier this year, tweeted: "This moment may not look very exciting but it is the beginning of something bigger in British politics realignment."