Labour Reactions

Britain's Labour Party is reportedly preparing to take disciplinary action against veteran Jewish fellow member MP Margaret Hodge who launched a verbal attack against Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday.According to media reports, a Jewish MP and former minister, subjected Corbyn to an expletive ridden rant in Parliament following the party's decision to reject an internationally recognized definition of anti-Semitism.In what has been described as an extraordinary tirade,"I'm sorry you feel like that," Corbyn is reported to have responded after Hodge confronted him behind the Speaker's chair in the Parliament building on Tuesday night.The confrontation was sparked after Labour decided to adopt a new code of conduct on anti-Semitism,The new code was officially adopted by the Party's executive committee on Tuesday. The new rules state thatHodge, an active member of the Labour Friends of Israel group, wanted Labour to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance (IHRA) definition,However, pro-Israel MPs within Labour were left furious by the change asA spokesman for Corbyn emphasized that Labour considered the attack as "clearly unacceptable".Since the public outburst, Hodge said she chose to "confront" Corbyn to express her "outrage" at the outcome of the new code of conduct.Meanwhile, Palestine solidarity campaigners welcomed the new rules on anti-Semitism passed by Labour ruling executive this week.Meanwhile, many Labour members and supporters voiced their support for the new code of conduct online and applauded the promised disciplinary action taken by the Party against Hodge.Some have argued that Corbyn was too soft on rebellious elements within his own party who have attempted to undermine his leadership since the beginning.A spokesman for Jeremy Corbyn's declined to reveal the precise nature of the action being taken against Hodge but said it would be taken under the usual Parliamentary Labour Party procedures requiring MPs to behave in a "respectful" way towards colleagues and not to "bring the party into disrepute".Since her public outburst, Margaret Hodge has so far failed to apologize or retract her comments aimed at the UK opposition party leader.