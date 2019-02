Tulsi Gabbard, Hawaii's democratic congresswoman and one of many entrants in the crowded 2020 presidential race, is already turning heads thanks to her anti-interventionist foreign policy approach and progressive stance on a variety of issues, making her an outlier among establishment Democrats.If her pre-campaign messaging and campaign launch speech are any indicator, the potential presidential contender has no intention of backing down - especially when it comes to her strong advocacy of medical marijuana and harsh criticisms of the criminal justice system and pharmaceutical industry.Declaring her formal entrance into the Democratic Party presidential primaries,Continuing, she added thatPurdue Pharma, the company responsible for making the OxyContin narcotic pill, was recently exposed in court filings by the Massachusetts attorney general to have deliberately conspired to mislead doctors and patients about the dangerous and addictive nature of the opioid in hopes of maximizing company profits.Gabbard added, "This so-called criminal justice system, which favors the rich and powerful and punishes the poor, cannot stand."Gabbard, an Iraq war veteran and member of Congress since 2013 who previously served as a state legislator in Hawaii and city councilmember in Honolulu, has long been a supporter of progressive cannabis laws and opponent of federal prohibition laws.In their endorsement of the congresswoman from Hawaii, the group laid out her extensive work demanding sensible cannabis policies:Gabbard has also drawn a sharp nexus between the demands of Big Pharma lobbyists and continued prohibition laws. Last year, she shredded then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions for rescinding the Obama-era Department of Justice memo, or Cole Memorandum, that instructed federal prosecutors to not enforce federal prohibition laws in states that legalized marijuana, characterizing the move as one which would "exacerbate an inhumane, ineffective system that tears families apart.""Sessions' actions to protect the bottom lines of the for-profit private prison industry, and Big Pharma whose opioids and drugs flourish in part due to the marijuana prohibition, while trampling on states' rights and turning everyday Americans into criminals is an injustice," she wrote on Twitter.And in a 2017 statement calling for an end to federal prohibition, Gabbard demanded that the government "work for people like veterans and healthcare advocates instead of pharmaceutical lobbyists who will continue to push dangerous and addictive painkillers even amidst an opioid epidemic."Gabbard isn't the only contender to call out the pharmaceutical industry's role in stalling marijuana legalization and criminal justice reform.Recent entrant and New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillebrand has also blasted Big Pharma, noting:"To them, it's competition for chronic pain, and that's outrageous because we don't have the crisis in people who take marijuana for chronic pain having overdose issues ... It's not the same thing. It's not as highly addictive as opioids are."