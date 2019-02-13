Society's Child
PC totalitarianism? Yale student says she's collecting dirt on 'ambitious white boys'
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 10:30 UTC
Isis Davis-Marks, a senior at the Ivy League school, vowed in an opinion piece published by the Yale Daily News that she would not allow "white boys" with "great ambitions" to enter the halls of power without first being held accountable for any politically incorrect transgressions made during their time at Yale.
Regretting that she hadn't documented past "white boy" misdeeds (such as "an unintentional utterance that he made when he had one drink too many at a frat party during sophomore year") she stated: "I can't do that anymore - I can't let things slip by. I'm watching you, white boy."
Analysts told RT that the op-ed reveals the dark side of the crusade to eradicate politically incorrect speech and behavior.
The sentiment expressed by the student columnist is a textbook case of using intimidation to push people down and make them "look over their shoulders," political analyst and radio host Dave Perkins said, adding that such tactics were characteristic of "totalitarian states."
Political commentator Kathy Zhu noted that the op-ed's rhetoric was part of a "plague" infecting America's public discourse.
Reader Comments
She would be a perfect fit for an "equal opportunity officer". As long as this position still exists ...
Comment: PC culture has pretty much adopted Stasi-like "report your neighbor" tactics of control at this point, including reporting anything from decades ago that may trigger a news cycle. The PC-friendly future is a paranoid totalitarian dystopia, yet the regressive left welcomes it with open arms.
