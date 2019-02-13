Society's Child
Ilhan Omar sets off more hysteria for not being apologetic enough about 'anti-Semitic tweet'
Wed, 13 Feb 2019 10:57 UTC
In a post captioned "listening and learning, but standing strong," the Muslim representative thanked her "Jewish allies and colleagues" for "educating" her about "anti-Semitic tropes," while reiterating her original point about the "problematic role" of lobbyists like AIPAC.
Both detractors and supporters immediately pounced on her 'apology' as proof that whatever they'd said before was right. Some were outraged that Omar was not groveling enough...
...while others saw Omar being smeared by a near-omnipotent lobby pulling the strings of the Capitol.
Still others pointed out that attacking Omar was only feeding the same "anti-Semitic tropes" her detractors accused Omar of feeding.
While those accusing Omar of anti-Semitism as often as not found themselves arguing with Jews speaking up for the congresswoman.
House Democratic leadership released a statement condemning Omar's remarks on Monday afternoon, slamming the Minnesota rep's "deeply offensive" and "prejudicial accusations about Israel's supporters" while demanding she "immediately apologize for these hurtful comments."
A few couldn't help but notice that the Democrats' willingness to castigate one of their own in order to defend big-ticket lobbyists kind of proved Omar's point...
...or at the very least raised more questions than it answered...
(such as, do Pelosi's donors have something to do with this?)
Comment: RT reports more on both the backlash Ilhan Omar has faced and the support she has received:
Social media users are flocking to #StandwithIlhan after Rep. Ilhan Omar was pressured to issue an apology for her tweets about the Israel lobby's influence over US politicians, after she was accused of anti-Semitism. [...]Also see:
Many voicing their support for Omar pointed to American values of freedom of speech and shared a petition urging the Democratic leadership to stand up against "bad faith attacks" targeting Omar even after her apology. Others said they had donated to her campaign. [...]
Ironically, smearing people as anti-Semites is a tactic employed by the Israel lobby both in the US and theUK, as detailed in two Al Jazeera documentaries which saw an undercover reporter infiltrate both the US and UK lobby to reveal methods employed by the groups. The US version was never aired by Al Jazeera as a result of pressure wrought by the Israel lobby and members of Congress, who accused the network of... anti-Semitism.
It's seriously idiotic but as long as money runs congress and the presidency, it'll never change. Trump knew this first hand as he donated to both sides and called upon either side when he needed favors. But apparently he doesn't care to tweet about that... Just the stupid fn wall and other drama.