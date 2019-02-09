More than 40 countries and international organizations

Free-trade agreements are expected to be signed between the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) andThat's according to Russia's First Deputy Minister of Industry Sergey Tsyb. He said WTO member states currently use over 7,500 non-tariff measures such as quotas, licenses, restrictions and embargos in respect of industrial goods."Therefore, in our opinion, it would be very productive if we actively move towards the conclusion of agreements on the free-trade zone," said the official.This would make it possible to promote exports within the framework of regional trade hubs, he explained.The trade bloc has also held negotiations with South Korea, Egypt, and India.Iran signed an interim agreement with the economic bloc last year, with a full-fledged agreement expected within three years.