Speaking with Danish, Swedish and Dutch ambassadors to Israel, as well as officials from the embassies of Britain, Belgium, Italy, Hungary, Austria and Germany, Knesset Member Israel Hasson (Kadima), pointed out that, "NATO bombed 5,000 civilians in Kosovo just because it was insulted; 27,000 Iraqi civilians were bombed during the American invasion because they posed a danger to the US; there is not a country in the world that can talk to us about morality."
Hasson, speaking at an "urgent meeting" of the Knesset Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee on the situation of Jewish communities in Europe, warned that, "If European countries fail to protect their Jews, the State of Israel will. Jewish blood is not cheap blood."
Comment: As opposed to...? Whose blood? The racialism inherent in that statement is breathtaking.
A wave of violent protests, direct attacks and ominous antisemitism in the streets, schools, and media has swept the Continent is recent weeks, predicated on Israel's Operation Protective Edge to foil rocket fire from Gaza, and tunneling beneath Israeli territory near the coastal enclave.
Comment: 'Protective Edge' was Israel's 2014 turkey-shoot of relatively defenseless Gazans in their open-air prison. What this Israeli is complaining about is people's reaction to Israeli immorality, threatening to sic more 'Islamists' onto Europe and thereby 'show them what we experience daily at the hands of Palestinians'.
MK Shimon Ohayon (Yisrael Beitenu), referred to dozens of violent pro-Palestinian protests across Europe and said Israel is fighting "the war of the free and enlightened world against the darkness of Islamism."
Comment: Translation: Israel is fighting to plunge the world into the darkness of 'Islamism'.
Had the world truly been concerned about the violence, "we would have seen protests all over Europe against the terrible acts being committed in Syria, where some 200,000 people have been raped and butchered," Ohayon said, according to the Knesset statement.
Representatives of the Jewish communities in Europe, who arrived in Israel with the help of the Israeli Jewish Congress, spoke about their sense of insecurity. "Calls of 'death to Jews' and 'burn the Jews in gas chambers' are heard regularly on the streets," one representative said.
Comment: Regularly, huh.
The European envoys condemned the anti-Semitic attacks in their countries and described the tools their governments use to combat the phenomenon. A representative of the French embassy in Tel Aviv said his country pledges "zero tolerance for displays of anti-Semitism," adding that "every attack on France's Jews is an attack on all of France."
France, he said, had beefed up security around the Jewish communities even before the recent anti-Israel demonstrations. "France is not denying that there is a problem... The French government's efforts against acts of racism will gradually increase," said the official.
Dutch Ambassador to Israel Caspar Veldkamp noted that his country's attorney general has opened cases against 40-50 people who participated in a radical demonstration and chanted anti-Semitic slogans.
"Absorption Committee Chairman MK Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) said a distinction must be made between freedom of expression and incitement. The European countries must protect the Jews within their territory," he said. "Otherwise, terror will eventually reach you."
Comment: Sure enough, massive terror attacks struck western Europe from 2015-2017...