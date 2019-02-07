The man was killed after approaching officers with a firearm behind the Nederlandsche Bank on Wednesday night.Witnesses said about 20 shots were fired at about 7.15pm. A bystander was also injured.Amsterdam police said officers had been responding to reports a man with gun when the suspect "came at the agents with the weapon".Photographer Dennis Brandsma, who lives nearby, told De Telegraaf. "I heard a few bangs, together with my son. Then we immediately realised that it was not fireworks."I saw a man lying on the floor. There were agents around him."The area around the bank has been cordoned off by officers.Pictures posted on social media showed paramedics, military police and local officers at the scene, and a man lying motionless on the floor."But of course, everything is unclear," he added. "We are still looking into things."