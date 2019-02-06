© Sputnik / MOHAMMAD NAJM



The population of the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor has increased sixfold since the end of hostilities in the area, the governor of the province, Abdul Majeed al-Kawakibi, said on Wednesday.al-Kawakibi said at a meeting of the joint Russia-Syria coordination center on refugee repatriation.To promote the return of refugees, the authorities of the province are expanding services and opening new areas of accommodation, especially in rural parts of the province, he added."The restoration of social facilities and infrastructure focuses on the restoration of schools.The process of reconstruction continues," al-Kawakibi said.Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Since the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country's territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.Moscow is assisting Damascus in this process, along with providing humanitarian aid to civilians and being a guarantor of the ceasefire.