lapierre toulouse antifa
Around a dozen Antifa thugs last weekend attacked independent journalist Vincent Lapierre (Le Média Pour Tous) as he covered 'Acte XII' in the southwestern French city of Toulouse, hospitalizing him and cutting short his interviewing of Yellow Vest protesters as part of his viral video series on the French protest movement.


With their violent counter-protest actions including repeated efforts to shut down alternative voices in multiple countries in recent years, it has become crystal clear that the so-called anti-fascists belonging to, or affiliated with, such 'anarchist' organizations as Antifa and Black Block function as unofficial brownshirt enforcers of the Globalists.