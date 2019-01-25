quenelle yellow vests
With the French establishment media under-reporting or misreporting the Yellow Vest protests in France - and with Western media of course following suit - accurate, unfiltered on-the-scene coverage is sparse.

Independent reporter Vincent Lapierre has been 'embedded' with Yellow Vest protesters since the movement began back in November, publishing video reports on his channel Le Média Pour Tous of each of the major Saturday protests in Paris.

The following is his video report from 'Acte IX' in Paris, which took place on Saturday 12th of January. Click on the captions icon (cc) for English subtitles.

Meet the Yellow Vests: working men and women, unemployed people, pensioners, parents, patriots, of foreign descent, Antifa, hoods from the banlieues, country-folk, and privileged students...