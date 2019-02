© Reuters / Joshua Roberts

Washington Post journalists have asked their boss if he could spend part of his massive fortune on benefits for his employees, after Jeff Bezos forked over $5.25 million for a Super Bowl ad that paid homage to the paper he owns.The paper ran a $5.25 million, Tom Hanks-narrated ad during the Super Bowl which, according to the Post's CEO Fred Ryan, highlighted "the important, and increasingly dangerous, work of journalists around the world."His colleague, reporter Abigail Hauslohner, said in response to the ad that Bezos should put his money where his mouth is - and provide paid paternal leave and equal pay to his employees."You can do it because it's the right thing to do. Or you can do it because journalism matters. The truth matters. Journalists need to be able to do their best work. They shouldn't have to choose btw work & family," she wrote.The advertisement was not well received by the rest of the journalism community, with pundits and reporters from across the political spectrum skewering the melodramatic plug as a waste of money.Independent journalist Aaron Maté was similarly peeved by Bezos' investment choice."This sounds like a really cool 60 seconds about 'the critical work of reporters' but did they consider that $5.25 million could've hired a lot of unemployed reporters to do their critical work?"