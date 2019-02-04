© Hong Kong Police Force

A German World War I hand grenade was found among a shipment of French potatoes imported for a Hong Kong crisp factory, police said Sunday.The device was safely detonated after it was discovered at the Calbee snacks factory Saturday.The grenade was eight centimeters wide and weighed about one kilogram."All the information to date suggested that the grenade was imported from France together with the other potatoes," Wong said."The ditch was then filled up and used as a growing field, and the explosive was tossed into the mix of harvested potatoes... and sent to Hong Kong."Hong Kong police are used to dealing with old munitions, though more usually U.S. bombs dropped on the city after it fell to the invading Japanese during World War II.Last year the bomb disposal squad defused three large WWII bombs, two of which were found at a site in the busy Wanchai district where work was underway to build a new metro railway station.Unexploded wartime bombs or grenades are frequently found by hikers or construction workers in the southern Chinese city, which was the scene of fierce fighting between Japanese and British allied forces in 1941.The then-British colony was heavily bombed by U.S. and allied forces after the city fell to the Japanese imperial forces.