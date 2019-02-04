firefighter
A Cessna two-engine plane crashed in the Yorba Linda area in California's Orange County, setting a house on fire. Five people were killed in the incident, local fire authorities reported.

Footage from the scene showed a blaze engulfing one of the houses in the suburban area with people shouting to keep away from the building.

The aircraft involved was a Cessna 414A Chancellor, an 8-seat twin-engine plane. According to records, it is owned by a private individual from Oregon.

The small plane crashed shortly after departing from the Fullerton Municipal Airport, an FAA spokesman told local media. The cause of the incident remains unknown.

Fragments of the aircraft were scattered over the area, according to witness reports.