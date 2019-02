© REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni



A Cessna two-engine plane crashed in the Yorba Linda area in California's Orange County, setting a house on fire. Five people were killed in the incident, local fire authorities reported.Footage from the scene showedin the suburban area with people shouting to keep away from the building.The aircraft involved was a Cessna 414A Chancellor, an 8-seat twin-engine plane. According to records , it isThe small plane crashed shortly after departing from the Fullerton Municipal Airport, an FAA spokesman told local media.Fragments of the aircraft were scattered over the area, according to witness reports.