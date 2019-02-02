The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed that the IACHR has requested the Ecuadorean state provide information on Assange's situation at the embassy in the United Kingdom.
The request was filed with the human rights body after the Ecuadorean Justice, twice, established the legality of the "Special Protocol of Visits, Communications and Medical Care to Julian Assange," which is a set of rules he is obligated to fulfill.
"The request for precautionary measures presented by Mr. Assange's lawyers is based on the existence of a potential risk for Assange," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release states.
The IACHR ask that "Ecuador be required to end Mr. Assange's isolation, guarantee the privacy of Mr. Assange and his lawyers, and prevent the surrender of Mr. Assange to any country that does not give guarantees of non-extradition to the United States."
In accordance with the Commission rules and procedures, Ecuador must respond to the request certifying that it has guaranteed the human rights of Assange will be upheld during his stay at the Ecuadorean Embassy.
In Oct. 2018, the founder of WikiLeaks sued Ecuador for forcing him to comply with a "cohabitation protocol," a new set of rules to be applied inside the embassy.
Comment: Ecuador president: Assange's asylum rights at embassy will only be honored if he respects conditions of 'political silence'
In that protocol, Ecuador instructed Assange to take responsibility for his maintenance, health, food, cleaning and laundry expenses. The whistleblower was also asked to preserve the cleanliness of the bathroom and other spaces he uses.
Finally, Assange was allowed to receive up to three visitors, provided that they had made a formal request three days in advance and that it had been accepted by the ambassador.
Assange has taken refuge in the Ecuadorean headquarters since 2012, when he was being sought by the Swedish authorities due to two rape accusations, which he denied.
Assange remains under asylum for fear that if he leaves, he will be deported to the United States, where he presumes he could be tried for the publication of confidential military and diplomatic documents.
Comment: Since the (US-assisted) change of regime in Ecuador, Julian Assange has become a bargaining chip between the US and its allies..