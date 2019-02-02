About the Author:

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

Socialism isn't the problem. The problem in Venezuela is[1]- arguably a soft coup - and the on-going coup beneath the progressive veneer of the Trudeau regime,[2]The Canadian government's support for Juan Guaido in the name of democracy and freedom is beyond absurd because he has almost no support in Venezuela, and he was not elected to lead the countryNation-state sovereignty, ideological pluralism, and international law are all proven enemies to the Canadian government. This is amply demonstrated, not only in its support for the imperial puppet opposition in Venezuela, but also in the Canadian government's support for ISIS, al Qaeda and assorted terrorists in Syria [3], as well as the government's support for a neo-Nazi infested coup government [4] in Kiev.Nation-state self-determination, ideological pluralism, democracy, and the rule of international law should be values that Western countries support rather than destroy.Venezuela and its allies are fighting for us all when they oppose the deep state anti-democratic cancer of lawless imperialism.Notes[1] Mark Taliano, "Harper's Plan Means Canada Will Be Associated With War Crimes Instead of Peacekeeping." Huffington Post, 11 September, 2014.[2] Tony Cartalucci, "US Regime Change in Venezuela: The Documented Evidence." Global Research, 20 January, 2019.[3] Prof. Tim Anderson, "The Unspoken Truth is that America is Supporting Al Qaeda: Heavy Propaganda Rages in the Battle for Aleppo. The Terrorists are Portrayed as « Freedom Fighters »."Mondialisation.ca, 01 mai 2016.[4] Prof. Michel Chossudovsky, "Ukraine's Kiev Regime is not "Officially" A Neo-Nazi Government." Global Research, 27 November, 2018.