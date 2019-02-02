© Global Look Press/CHROMORANGE/Bilderbox

A Geneva-based peacemaking NGO is about to issue a report "smearing" a number of European politicians,RT has learned.advertises itself as an impartial body, which offers assistance in mediation between conflicting parties to prevent or end armed conflicts.but RT understands from a source familiar with the matter that Schroeder is among the names.The exact nature of the upcoming "smear" is also unclear, but the presence of the former German chancellor, who is long retired from active politics, may contain a clue. After finishing his tenure as chancellor in 2005, he moved to aIt is understood thatFor example, the Nord Stream was the subject of harsh criticism from the US, with its ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell even warning German firms earlier in January that they could face sanctions for contributing to the project.