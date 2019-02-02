Two men were injured in separate paramilitary-style shootings in the Ballymagroarty area of Londonderry on Friday night.The men, believed to be in their 30s were shot at O'Casey Court and Corrib Court shortly after 8pm.Local residents say shots rang out from an alleyway at Corrib Court and from an embankment in O'Casey court.They were both treated at the scene by paramedics and have been taken to Altnagelvin Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.Police are currently in attendance at the scene.Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said the shootings would have been a frightening experience for the local community going about their business on a Friday night."Violence does nothing but lead to more victims and create more violence," the SDLP MLA said.Mr Durkan said that "nothing can be achieved" by such violence.