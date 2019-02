© Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/Sipa via AP.



Punishing organized dissent

at least

after the initial 10 years.

A frighteningly slippery slope

By encouraging retaliation by the State against American citizens for making decisions about what to buy and what not to buy in their private lives, a dangerous and chilling precedent has been approved by 74 U.S. Senators in order to shield a foreign country from criticism and the consequences of grassroots activism.

About the Author:

Whitney Webb is a staff writer for MintPress News and a contributor to Ben Swann's Truth in Media. Her work has appeared on Global Research, the Ron Paul Institute and 21st Century Wire, among others. She has also made radio and TV appearances on RT and Sputnik.

In an evening vote that garnered essentially no national media coverage, the U.S. Senate voted last night to advance the the "anti-BDS bill" for its component that wouldaimed at promoting Palestinian rights and ending Israeli apartheid and military occupation of the West Bank.Numerous rights groups, politicians and civil rights advocates have accused this measure ofThe bill was adopted by the Senate in a vote of 74 in favor to 19 against , with seven abstentions. The bill had previously been blocked by Senate Democrats by a 56-44 vote as part of their objection to acting on legislation during the government shutdown. However, many of those Democratic senators who had previously blocked the bill ultimately voted in support of the measure.However, given the amount of support for the measure among Democrats and the power of the Israel lobby, the bill stands a considerable chance of passing the House.Some commentators have paid particular attention to how Democratic senators considered to be 2020 hopefuls voted on the bill.However,whose private courting of the Israel lobby was the subject of a recent MintPress News report who had previously threatened to filibuster a key component of the bill last year, preventing its passage during the previous Congress.The bill includes several measures that were promoted by the Israel lobby last year but did not make it through the previous Congress. These include theand which ultimately failed to pass after Sen. Paul threatened a filibuster against it. That billOther measures in the bill include thewhich Israel also opposes - and the Some analysts have long asserted that U.S. security assistance to Jordan and other regional countries such as Egypt is aimed at securing regional support for Israeli and American geopolitical objectives in the Middle East.which would authorize state and local governments to retaliate commercially against entities that support BDS, such as by halting business with or refusing to contract or hire companies or individual citizens who either actively participate in or support the movement.as punishment for supporting a boycott of Israel or Israeli settlements, their violation of international law notwithstanding.Some have asserted that- if that boycott was not explicitly sanctioned by Washington. Others, such as Senior Legislative Counsel to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Kathleen Ruane, have asserted thatThe ACLU also argued via Twitter thatSuch concerns over similar laws enacted at the state level ledHowever, the bill the Senate just advanced bothHowever, as a recent MintPress report noted, the effort to protect anti-BDS state legislation through the passage of national legislation is unlikely to work.The fact that the Senate just voted in favor of a bill to nullify the right of American citizens to engage in political speech that is opposed by the U.S. governmentOne would think that left-leaning news networks, ever eager to criticize the Republican Party, would be quick to cover how the Republican-controlled Senate just voted to restrict American political speech if it deviates from the government's own position. Yet the fact that the bill itself has several co-sponsors from the Democratic Party, and is strongly supported by the powerful Israel lobby, has apparently helped to earn their silence.While the bill's relation to the BDS movement - and, by extension, the Israel/Palestine conflict - makes it a polarizing and largely partisan issue, allUnder the guise of preventing "anti-Semitism," this bill represents a fraught, Orwellian overreach by Congress into the private lives of all Americans and their right to make politically-motivated decisions.If passed, it will not take much for the U.S. government toConsider how the government would react if conservatives chose to boycott or push for divestment from U.S. companies that profit from abortion? What if anti-war activists chose to boycott or push for divestment from U.S. companies that profit from our wars abroad?regardless of their views on Israel/Palestine or their position on the political spectrum.