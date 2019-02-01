© Fox News



TIME LIMIT

on Thursday, heightening international pressure on the OPEC member's socialist President Nicolas Maduro.EU governments, divided over whether to recognize Guaido,EU lawmakers voted 439 in favor to 104 against, with 88 abstentions, at a special session in Brussels to recognize Venezuelan congress head Guaido as interim leader.In a statement with the non-binding vote, the parliament urged the bloc's 28 governments to follow suit and consider Guaido "the only legitimate interim president" until there were "new free, transparent and credible presidential elections". Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he was ready to join a common position on Venezuela if the bloc could agree what next steps to take.Though accusing Maduro of stifling democracy,so has been reluctant to follow the United States and most Latin American nations with immediate recognition of Guaido.But the EU as a whole has not set a time limit in its call for a new presidential vote and in its Bucharest meeting did not take a clear position.EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said governments including Britain, France, Germany, Spain and Italy would take part in a so-called international contact group, along with Bolivia, Ecuador and other countries.Though not strictly a mediation role, the countries would coordinate policies to try to bring the Venezuelan opposition and Maduro closer, avoid repression and agree new elections."The purpose of the exercise is to accompany the country in a peaceful and democratic manner towards peaceful and democratic and free elections," she said during a break in the EU foreign ministers meeting.Asked about the chances of the group succeeding in resolving the crisis, the EU's foreign policy chief said:Maduro has dismissed the demands as an unacceptable ultimatum from the corrupt elite of spent colonial powers."The leaders of Europe are sycophants, kneeling behind the policies of Donald Trump," he said at the weekend.As Venezuela has sunk into economic and political crisis that has brought mass emigration and hyperinflation,On Thursday, the Brussels-based International Federation of Journalists saidincluding French and Spanish reporters. Mogherini called for their release.