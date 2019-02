© screenshot from https://edition.cnn.com/

Closer inspection of the uniforms worn by two self-proclaimed Venezuelan army defectors interviewed on CNN earlier this week has revealed that they are not who they say they are, and probably should not be given guns."As Venezuelan soldiers, we are making a request to the US to support us, in logistical terms, with communication, with weapons, so we can realize Venezuelan freedom," one of the alleged defectors told CNN.Their conveniently timed appeal came alongside ramped up efforts by the US to institute regime change in the oil rich South American nation, installing pro-American opposition leader Juan Guaidó into power. The two claimed to be in contact with a network of disgruntled army units and defectors ready to "rise up in arms" against recently re-elected President Nicolas Maduro.Despite framing the story as if the two are recently defected active duty members deeply connected to the internal life of the Venezuelan military,One would hope the US would exercise more caution this time around, given their track-record of arming "freedom fighters" abroad that later end up turning their guns on their Washington handlers.Although the US has yet to actually begin shipping the opposition arms, Washington has been unwavering in its support. This week, Trump chatted with another self-proclaimed authority figure, 'interim president' Juan Guaido, promising to keep in contact and offer support. That "support" includes $20 million "humanitarian aid" packages, and access to Venezuelan state assets held in American banks.