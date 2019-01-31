© AP



"If the Trump administration thinks that making such a reckless decision under the shroud of secrecy will allow them to move forward with Yucca Mountain, they are mistaken. I will work tirelessly with Governor Sisolak and the Nevada delegation to fight the U.S. Department of Energy's unchecked and unethical activity."

"The Trump administration will find that I'll be shining a bright light on this, as well as any high level effort to bring nuclear waste into our state by reviving Yucca Mountain. The voices of Nevadans must be heard and I'll be fighting for legislation that makes certain their voices are heard on this issue and this never happens behind the backs of Nevadans again."

"They misled a federal court along with members of Nevada's delegation, including our very own governor, in a deceitful and unethical move, jeopardizing the health and safety of thousands of Nevadans and Americans who live in close proximity to shipment routes. This is a serious issue and the lack of transparency from the Department of Energy is absolutely unacceptable."

The Department of Energy disclosed Wednesday that it has shippedfrom South Carolina to the Nevada National Security Site, despite Nevada's objections.The Justice Department notified a federal judge in Reno the government had already trucked the radioactive material to the site 70 miles north of Las Vegas when Nevada filed a request for an injunction to block the move in November.Department lawyers said in a nine-page filing that the previously classified information about the shipment from South Carolina can be disclosed now because enough time has passed to protect national security. They didn't specify when the transfer occurred.The Democrat said he's working with Nevada's congressional delegation to fight back against the federal government'sJustice Department lawyers said Wednesday that no more shipments of weapons-grade plutonium are planned from South Carolina to Nevada. They argued Nevada's lawsuit aimed at blocking the shipments is now moot.They say the government has created the "palpable suspicion" that more shipments are coming to Nevada.U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du in Reno is considering the state's request to block the plans announced in August to ship the plutonium from South Carolina, where a federal judge previously issued an order that the plutonium be removed from a Savannah River site by January 2020.The Energy Department defended its decision in court on Jan. 17. Its lawyers argued at the time thatDu expressed sympathy at times for the state's argument during the evidentiary hearing, but declined to immediately grant the state's request to block the shipment and indicated she wouldn't rule until February. "I hope the government doesn't ship plutonium pending a ruling by this court," she said at the time.Sisolak said Wednesday the energy department led the state to believe it was engaged in good-faith negotiations over the plutonium "only to reveal that those negotiations were a sham all along."he said.Experts testifying on behalf of Nevada saidhe material likely would have toThe Energy Department says it has safely shipped the toxic material between states before. Federal officials say the plutonium would only be "staged" in Nevada before moving on toThey say shipments to Nevada would avoid heavily populated areas of Las Vegas.Nevada's congressional delegation swiftly condemned the newly disclosed shipment.Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., called the move an "injustice." She vowedTitus said in a statement:Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., also warned Trump against moving ahead with plans to ship waste to Yucca. Masto said she had scheduled a Thursday briefing with DOE officials to talk about the secret plutonium delivery. Masto said in a statement:Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., expressed support for Sisolak's pledge to fight back in court:Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., piled on, calling the shipment "egregious."Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., sounded similarly displeased with the "deceptive and dangerous" move. "Governor Sisolak and his office have the full backing of my office and have my support to pursue any action he has at his disposal," Lee said in a statement. "We will not stand for this."A spokeswoman for Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., said Northern Nevada's lone congressman was in the process of scheduling meetings with officials from the Nuclear Waste Projects Office and DOE to be "briefed further on the issue."