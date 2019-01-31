© AP/Alik Keplicz



The United States must avoid intervening militarily in Venezuela to resolve the crisis in that country, former US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) head retired Adm. James Stavridis said on Wednesday.Stavridis said at a conference on the US-Turkey defense cooperation and the NATO alliance in Washington, DC.Recently several countries, including Mexico and Uruguay called for restoration of peace in Venezuela through the mechanism of inclusive dialogue.Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday that Trump had discussed with him the possibility of using military force in Venezuela a couple of weeks ago.MSN reports.In the meantime,On 23 January, head of Venezuela's National Assembly Juan Guaido declared himself the country's interim president amid the ongoing anti-government protests. The United States and a number of other countries, which disputed last year's re-election of Maduro, have recognized Guaido's leadership.Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called Guaido a "US puppet" and accused Washington, which has stated that it has all options on the table to respond to the crisis, of organizing a coup in the Latin American country.The UK, Germany, France, and Spain declared on 26 January their intention to recognise Juan Guaido as the country's interim president if Caracas does not announce snap presidential elections within eight days.In turn,with Maduro himself calling Venezuela "the victim of a US conspiracy", referring to US Vice President Mike Pence promising Guaido "full American support" the day before he declared himself Venezuela's new head of state. Maduro also stressed that Venezuela had held legitimate elections and urged European countries to withdraw their demand.