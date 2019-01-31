© Associated Press / Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets



US Troop Pullout From al-Tanf

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Moscow is concerned over the fact that terrorists have not abandoned their attempts to stage chemical attacks against Syrian civilians.The White Helmets have, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday."There are also serious concerns about reports that terrorists are. According to available information, a group of activists, the notorious pseudo-humanitarian organisation, the White Helmets, have prepared the necessary equipment in several hospitals of Idlib to film such provocations", Zakharova said at a briefing.The spokeswoman elaborated that tensions were running high in the Idlib de-escalation zone, saying thatwith Syrian government forces.Moscow and Damascus have on a multitude of occasions pointed out that the White Helmets have staged a number of provocations in Syria involving the use of chemical weapons in order to blame them on the Syrian government and provide Western countries with justification for intervention in the Arab Republic.The notorious NGO has repeatedly been busted staging and filming false-flag attacks: last April, the group published footage featuring doctors in Douma hospitals treating patients that had suffered from an alleged chemical attack by the Syrian Arab Army.Reports of the purported use of chemical agents in Eastern Ghouta surfaced on 7 April 2018 in some media, citing militants on the ground. A number of Western countries, including France, the US and the UK, quickly picked up the claims, and instantly accused Syrian President Bashar al-Assad of having dropped a chlorine bomb on civilians.Damascus vehemently denied the allegations, denouncing the attack as a staged provocation to justify potential foreign intervention. Immediately after the purported incident, Moscow dispatched its chemical corps commission to inspect the site and determine whether there had been an actual chemical attack; the expert group, however, found no traces of chemical agents in Ghouta.Speaking of the envisaged US withdrawal from Syria, Zakharova said that"We urge Washington to immediately withdraw its troops from At Tanf are and transfer control over this territory to the Syrian government, which could take care of its citizens as we see it can do".Zakharova also drew attention to the "plight of the inhabitants of Rukban camp for internally displaced persons", which is located within the 55-kilometre security zone set by the Pentagon.It is necessary to immediately take measures to resettle the camp", she noted.Last week, Foreign Policy magazine reported that the US was considering keeping some troops in its strategic base in southeastern Syria, al-Tanf, to "prevent Iran from establishing a ground line of communications from Iran through Iraq through Syria to southern Lebanon in support of Lebanese Hezbollah".The development came a month after US President Donald Trump declared victory over Daesh* and subsequently announced a full and immediate troop pull-out from the Arab Republic.The US-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against what has it referred to as Daesh targets in Syria without either a UN mandate or Damascus's authorisation.The Syrian government has repeatedly denounced their military presence as illegal, demanding that the American forces leave the country and withdraw from the al-Tanf base.