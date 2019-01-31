© Global Look Press / Kremlin Pool



Yet we reserve the right to react and do everything to protect human rights, including the freedom of worship.

While Russia doesn't seek to meddle in Ukraine's church affairs, it reserves the right to do "everything" to defend people's freedoms, including religious beliefs, President Vladimir Putin warned at a meeting with Orthodox clergy.The top Orthodox clergy gathered in the Russian capital to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the enthronement of Patriarch Kirill. The ongoing religious rift in Ukraine has been one of the hottest topics at the gathering, which also touched upon relations between church and state, science and religion, as well as other issues.Orthodox Christianity has faced a major rift recently as Ukrainian authorities moved to create their own church, independent from Moscow. The canonical, internationally recognized Ukrainian Orthodox Church had traditionally been part of the Moscow Patriarchate.Kiev's move attracted support from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, which granted independence to a newly created body, dubbed the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, earlier this month. The Moscow Patriarchate has refused to recognize the new entity, with Patriarch Kirill describing the situation as an "unprecedented meddling of state" into church affairs. Other heads of the Orthodox world have either been silent on the new church or outright condemned it.