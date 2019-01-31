Syria's permanent representative to the UN, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari said on Wednesday that Syria, since the beginning of the terrorist war imposed on the country, has spared no effort to fulfill its duty in meeting the humanitarian requirements for the Syrians who have suffered from this war.Al-Jaafari, in a speech at a UN security Council session on the situation in Syria, added that the Syrian government is ready to boost cooperation with the UN and member states of good intention to improve the humanitarian situation and provide suitable conditions for the return of the refugees."UNSC resolutions, meetings and reports will remain incapable of contributing to alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people if the reasons behind this suffering are not treated, mainly the presence of terrorism in the country," al-Jaafari said.Al-Jaafari expressed Syria's satisfaction over the positive meetings and the continuous frank dialogues with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock and many others, whether in Damascus or in New York that "we hope to form a good ground to achieve a tangible progress during the current year in the humanitarian and developmental work away from political pressures.He added that the UN, particularly members of Security council, should adhere to principles of the humanitarian task, mainly to be neutral, not to politicize and to cooperate with the Syrian government as it is the basic partner which is concerned in meeting the needs of the Syrians.He stressed that it is important to cooperate with the Syrian government in combating the remnants of terrorist organizations, calling for the states which support them to stop that.As for the foreign troops, al-Jaafari called for ending the illegitimate presence of the US, French, Turkish and British foreign troops on the Syrian territory, saying that these troops are supporting terrorism and obstructing the humanitarian work."Syria is ready to cooperate with the UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in order to reach a political solution to the crisis that leads to eliminate terrorism and end the foreign illegitimate presence on its territory," al-Jaafari concluded.