Syrian UN rep Dr. Bashar Al-Jaafari: Unilateral, coercive measures imposed on Syria represent economic terrorism
Syrian Arab News Agency
Wed, 30 Jan 2019 16:19 UTC
Al-Jaafari, in a speech at a UN security Council session on the situation in Syria, added that the Syrian government is ready to boost cooperation with the UN and member states of good intention to improve the humanitarian situation and provide suitable conditions for the return of the refugees.
"UNSC resolutions, meetings and reports will remain incapable of contributing to alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people if the reasons behind this suffering are not treated, mainly the presence of terrorism in the country," al-Jaafari said.
Al-Jaafari expressed Syria's satisfaction over the positive meetings and the continuous frank dialogues with United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock and many others, whether in Damascus or in New York that "we hope to form a good ground to achieve a tangible progress during the current year in the humanitarian and developmental work away from political pressures.
He added that the UN, particularly members of Security council, should adhere to principles of the humanitarian task, mainly to be neutral, not to politicize and to cooperate with the Syrian government as it is the basic partner which is concerned in meeting the needs of the Syrians.
"Syria is surprised that UN reports about the humanitarian situation are based on incorrect and suspicious information coming from the so-called , open sources, or from Arab and western media which are hostile to Syria," al-Jaafari affirmed.
He went on to say that "the white helmets" organization has made many fabrications, by instructions from western intelligence, about alleged use of chemical substances in Syria, so some UNSC permanent members launch aggressions on Syria.
"To end the suffering of the Syrians, this requires committing to the respect for Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity and refraining from marketing the so-called "work through borders" and through offices of hostile agendas which practice their missions in neighboring countries," al-Jaafari added.
He stressed that it is important to cooperate with the Syrian government in combating the remnants of terrorist organizations, calling for the states which support them to stop that.
As for the foreign troops, al-Jaafari called for ending the illegitimate presence of the US, French, Turkish and British foreign troops on the Syrian territory, saying that these troops are supporting terrorism and obstructing the humanitarian work.
He affirmed that the unilateral, coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people represent an economic terrorism that largely affecting life of the Syrians and hindering the delivery of their daily basic needs.
"Syria is ready to cooperate with the UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in order to reach a political solution to the crisis that leads to eliminate terrorism and end the foreign illegitimate presence on its territory," al-Jaafari concluded.