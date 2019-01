For nearly six full weeks, 29-year-old Matt Crull said he sat inside a Florida jail for a crime he didn't commit."(It's) very surreal when you're sitting in jail with a half a million dollars bond ," Crull told WPBF25, "and you can't go anywhere knowing that you didn't do wrong."In the past, when I have gone to jail, it's been something where I knew I wasn't going to be there forever ," Crull said, according to WPTV. "It's a lot different than going to jail and the charge of trafficking of heroin carries a penalty of 25 years in prison."Crull was arrested by Martin County Sheriff's deputy Steven O'Leary on Dec. 5, according to WPTV. Sheriff"No matter what we do, no matter how hard we try, just based on the law of possibilities there's always a possibility that one bad apple will slip through," Snyder said, according to WPTV. The TV station reported that Crull may sue for damages.Crull was sleeping inside his van in a parking lot before the arrest, according to CBS12. Officers got word of a "suspicious van" and went to check it out."He showed me a picture of the field test kit that he supposedly conducted, on his phone," Crull told CBS12. "He never actually showed me the real test kit."But Crull said he was confused how a drug was found in his car in the first place."I just looked at him baffled and confused," he told WPTV, "because I had no idea as to where 92 grams of heroin came from inside my van."Snyder said they "couldn't find anything credible with what O'Leary stated" and freed the 11 people, including Crull, who had been accused of possessing drugs, as reported by CBS12.Now, Crull has a message for the officer whose arrest stole weeks of his life away.