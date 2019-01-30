Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the US of bringing a nuclear conflict closer after theThe country's top diplomat reminded journalists that"Apparently, these plans were put into practice," Lavrov said. "Certainly, it won't contribute to global security."Russia will now await Europe's reaction to the US move to begin production of the new weapon. The warhead, known as theaccording to the National Nuclear Security Agency. The US Navy is expected to receive the first batch of new warheads in September.