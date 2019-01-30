© Reuters / Adriana Loureiro



Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has claimed that Donald Trump ordered the Colombian government and mafia to assassinate him, but insisted that he's well protected from the threat of assassination.If something happens to me, Donald Trump and Colombian President Ivan Duque will be responsible," Maduro told RIA Novosti.Maduro, however, expressed confidence in his country's security services."I am always protected by the Venezuelan people, we have a good intelligence service," he said.Maduro also claimed that White House National Security Adviser John Bolton has prevented Trump from communicating with the Venezuelan government. The Venezuelan president told RIA Novosti that he has repeatedly tried - but failed - to reach out to the US leader.," Maduro said.Maduro and his government are currently being challenged by Juan Guaido, the US-backed leader of the country's National Assembly. Guaido declared himself interim president last week, and has received open support from Washington and its Western allies.