© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev



Two of the country's top law enforcers, the prosecutor general and the head of the Sledcom, the agency that investigates high profile crimes, entered the hall and addressed the session naming charges to senator Rauf Arashukov.The arrest took place after the Upper House ruled to strip Rauf Arashukov of his parliamentary immunity. Now the senator faces several charges including murder, corruption, and racketeering.The investigators have also recovered a fake travel pass, saying that Arashukov planned to leave for the UAE, where he had obtained a permanent residence. According to the Russian media, UAE authorities were investigating Arashukov for document forgery.Rauf Arashukov, a son of a prominent businessman in the gas sector, was nominated by the local legislature in 2016 and sent to the Upper House to become the youngest representative at the age of 30.