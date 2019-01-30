Guy Verhofstadt, Belgium's staunch pro-EU politician, tried to hail the pan-European cause on Twitter, claiming that multiple identities don't clash in the continent, provoking the ire of Europeans and Catalans in particular.Verhofstadt, a key Brexit negotiator in the European Parliament and an over-the-top EU supporter, wrote that Europeans should feel free to choose multiple identities and "be proud of all of them.". While some acknowledged they were proud to be European, others, including Catalans, pounded the EU boss for the bold statement he was trying to make."I'm Catalonian, I want independence for my country of Catalonia, I'm in prison because of my views, you don't give a s**t," one wrote."1066 persons beaten for their identity. Freedom for Catalonia!" one user wrote, attaching what appears to be images of a pro-independent Catalan protest being dispersed by Spanish police.There were some who said the very idea of identity was utter nonsense.