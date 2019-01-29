© Reuters / Gleb Garanich



"Your pro-Putin & pro-Asad agenda needs to be exposed for what is [sic: it] is - virulent propaganda. It's not for me to whitewash anyone's past, and Parubiy can answer for himself. But rather than citing an op-ed from a fellow troll, try using a reputable source."

A former Pentagon official and DC think tank hero has decided to block journalists on Twitter, rather than acknowledge the inconvenient fact that Ukraine's parliamentary speaker has a well-documented neo-Nazi past.Michael Carpenter, an Atlantic Council senior fellow who, took a swing at journalist Max Blumenthal on Twitter - describing him as a "pro-Putin propagandist" and a "sleeze." Responding to an article that suggested some sort of nefarious Kremlin role in Blumenthal's opposition to US military intervention in Syria, Carpenter tweeted out: "This explains a lot. Blumenthal came up to me at a recent event in DC with a video camera in hand and kept asking me why I supported Ukraine's 'Nazi leadership' (while recording my responses). I dismissed him as a pro-Putin propagandist and walked away. What a sleeze."Tragically, Carpenter wasn't able to savor his magnificent dunk on Blumenthal for very long, as it was soon revealed that. As a video of the brief exchange clearly shows, journalist Ben Norton pointed out,Journalist Aaron Mate made a similar observation about the inaccurate tweet, writing to Carpenter:But the Twitter saga doesn't end here.Norton responded by providing two mainstream news reports - from Britain's Channel 4, and the Washington Post - which identify Parubiy's well-established links to Ukraine's neo-Nazi movement.Carpenter, whofrom the University of California at Berkeley, and was even awho studied in Poland, still had one card left to play.