Malaysia has the right not to allow athletes from a "criminal country" like Israel to enter the country, Malaysian premier Mahathir Mohamed said.The Malaysian premier told a news conference in Vienna that every country "has a right to accept or refuse entry to people from other nations.He made the remarks in response to a question on Malaysia's decision to ban swimmers from Israel from competing in the World Para Swimming championships in Sarawak July 29 to August 4.Mahathir affirmed