The United Arab Emirates has showcased its profound commitment to female empowerment, awarding a group of men for their contributions to gender equality in the workplace... and twitter exploded with sarcasm.Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the vice-president of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, presented certificates and medals in the categories of "best government entity supporting gender balance", "best federal authority supporting gender balance" and "best gender balance initiative" at a ceremony held on Sunday.To make no exemption, the "best personality supporting gender balance" was also awarded to a man. Kudos to the authorities, though, they also praised a woman - head of the Gender Balance Council - for "exemptional projects."As usual, Twitter skewered this perfectly wholesome, feel-good celebration, bombarding Dubai's media account with disrespectful memes and insincere words of congratulations."Wow really nailed the diversity there. One of those dudes was wearing gray," one reply read "Is there only one gender in Dubai?" another impressed Twitter user wrote It's not all bad for UAE women, however. According to media reports, the country boasts at least one amateur ice hockey player.And it is also a highest ranked state for Gender equality in the Gulf region.