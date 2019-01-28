© Wiltshire Police



Stephanie Colasanti, 31, was convicted on two counts of fraud after spending £175,000 ($227,000) of Glenda Bennett's inheritance on vacations, shopping sprees, a car and funding her drug use.In sentencing the former bank worker, a judge told Colasanti she used the 84-year-old's bank account "as your own piggy bank" after her relative had inherited almost $650,000.It was also heard that when the elderly woman's money ran out, she asked Colasanti, of Wanborough, Wiltshire, in England if she could move into the apartment she had bought and given her great-niece a half share in.Colasanti, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted following a trial last year but is now claiming her victim "framed her."The jury heard how after Bennett had come into £473,000 ($648,000) she showered gifts on her great-niece.But unknown to her partially deaf great-aunt, the defendant started to use her telephone banking to fund her lifestyle.Colasanti claimed the money was spent renovating the apartment and on Open University fees, when in reality she was keeping the huge sums of cash for herself.Colasanti posted a string of photos of her globetrotting on Facebook.When the 84-year-old Bennett found her bank accounts had been cleaned out she initially thought she had been the victim of fraud.But when the finger was finally pointed at Colasanti the defendant tried to persuade the doting aunt she was mistaken by playing on her emotions.She even phoned her and surreptitiously recorded the conversation, despite being warned off by police, in what the judge said "illustrates your conniving character."Colasanti, who represented herself, said she was not guilty and sought to appeal. Speaking from the dock she said she had suffered mental health problems and had issues in the past but had not done anything dishonest."I do not believe that in the event of a jury finding me guilty in something they didn't understand is fair, either," she added.Colasanti instead claimed that all of her vacations were paid out of her wages as she worked hard in a 50-hours-a-week position.In 2015, the 31-year-old received £74,000 ($96,000), just over £144,000 ($187,000) a year later and just over £2,500 ($3,200) in 2017.While sentencing her at Swindon Crown Court last week, the judge said the criminal standard was £175,000 ($227,000) and Colasanti only stopped the spending spree because "the money ran out.""The level of compassion and empathy in the face of her undeserved generosity is staggering," Judge Jason Taylor QC said."I consider you manipulative, self-centered, and somebody who has no regard for anybody but yourself," he said."You are motivated solely by greed. What you did with the money had made Miss Bennett's latter years utterly miserable."You still deny it even telling the probation officer that your great-aunt framed you. This case is particularly sad."You have broken hearts and divided a family and my sincere hope is that you will take time in custody to finally stop blaming others."