© AP



The Philippine government says it will 'pursue to the ends of the earth the ruthless perpetrators' behind bomb attacks that killed at least 21 people and wounded dozens during a Sunday Mass at a cathedral on a restive southern island.Security officials say the first bomb went off in or near the Jolo cathedral during Mass,Philippine National Police chief Oscar Albayalde said that at least 21 people died and 70 were wounded. Police and military reports said the casualties included both troops and civilians.Photos on social media showed debris and bodies lying on a busy street outside the Cathedral of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, which has been hit by bombs in the past. Troops in armored carriers sealed off the main road leading to the church while vehicles were transporting the dead and wounded to the hospital. Some casualties were evacuated by air to nearby Zamboanga city.'I have directed our troops to heighten their alert level, secure all places of worships and public places at once, and initiate pro-active security measures to thwart hostile plans,' said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a statement.The government says in a statement it will pursue the attackers 'until every killer is brought to justice and put behind bars. The law will give them no mercy.'It says authorities are now investigating the attacks.'This bomb attack was done in a place of peace and worship, and it comes at a time when we are preparing for another stage of the peace process in Mindanao,' said Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. 'Human lives are irreplaceable,' he added, calling on Jolo residents to cooperate with authorities to find the perpetrators of this 'atrocity.'Security officials were looking 'at different threat groups and they still can't say if this has something to do with the just concluded plebiscite,' Albayalde, the national police chief, told ABS-CBN TV network., who are blacklisted by the United States and the Philippines as a terrorist organization because of bombings, kidnappings and beheadings.Government forces have pressed on sporadic offensives to crush the militants, including those in Jolo, a poverty-wracked island of more than 700,000 people. A few thousand Catholics live mostly in the capital of Jolo.The cathedral is located in Jolo town center in front of a square and near a budget hotel, a bank and commercial stores as well as a public market.The blasts came, paving the way for a three-year transition towards elections for a legislature that will choose an executive.Muslims in the predominantly Roman Catholic nation endorsed a new autonomous region in the southern Philippinesthat has left 150,000 people dead.Although most of the Muslim areas approved the autonomy deal,The province is home to a rival rebel faction that's opposed to the deal as well as smaller militant cells that not part of any peace process.Western governments have welcomed the autonomy pact.Government forces have pressed on sporadic offensives to crush the militants, including those in Jolo, a poverty-wracked island of more than 700,000 people. A few thousand Catholics live mostly in the capital of Jolo.The cathedral is located in Jolo town center in front of a square and near a budget hotel, a bank and commercial stores as well as a public market.