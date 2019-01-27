Men Must Be 'Built' Or 'Molded'?

Male Drives Are 'Social Constructs'?

When the system is no longer the provider, people always look to men and masculinity to save the day

Masculinity Is Unhealthy?

The problem is not men or masculinity, but a minority of men AND women with inherent narcissistic and sociopathic tendencies

Feminism is actually seeking to diminish the very masculine traits which make society safer and more balanced

Masculinity Is The Cure

A society in which masculinity thrives is a society that is harder to rule