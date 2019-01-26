The two bills passed their first of three readings in the 450-seat State Duma with 332 and 336 votes respectively, Russian news agencies reported January 24.the state, the public, the Russian flag, or constitution.. It also envisages blocking Internet sources that publish what is deemed to be fake news.Moscow has implemented tougher Internet legislation over the past five years, requiring search engines to delete some search results, messaging services to share encryption keys with security services, and social networks to store users' personal data on servers within the country."These are crazy bills. How can they prohibit people from criticizing the authorities?" said opposition politician Ilya Yashin, adding that he expected the bills to become law.before they are approved by the upper house and signed into law by President Vladimir Putin.